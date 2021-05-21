Mini LED Market Competitive Analysis: Key Players to Focus on Capacity Expansion and Vertical Integration Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Demand for Mini LED market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The global mini LED (light emitting diode) market is set to witness mounting growth in the coming years, as a result of increasing popularity of LED TVs and the emergence of new market opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. The mini LED market is more consolidated in East Asia and South Asia. The market is primarily driven by trends in the consumer electronics industry – increasing demand for LED-based TVs, laptops, and smartphones. The ability of providing higher contrast ratio, higher brightness, enhanced power efficiency, and less prone to burn-in is facilitating numerous growth opportunities for mini LEDs.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of LED screens in the automotive and defense sectors has also opened up new market opportunities for the mini LED market. Introduction of NGN (Next Generation Network) and mounting popularity of IoT (Internet of Things) are expected to boost the demand for smartphones, smart watches, laptops, projectors, and various other smart devices. This rise in demand for smart devices will eventually expand the mini LED market size during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Mini LED Market Analysis by LED Type

Mini LEDs are gaining popularity in display units such as TVs, smartphones, and many more. Mounting demand for consumer electronic products with better performance and higher efficiency will drive the demand for ultra-high output mini LEDs in the coming years. The market for ultra-high output mini LEDs is poised to account for more than one-third of the total market share by 2030-end. However, the market for standard mini LEDs is expected to remain the most lucrative segment, creating a value opportunity of US$ 490 Mn over the forecast period.

Mini LED Market Insights by End-use Industry

Increasing demand for OLED smart televisions and rising popularity of smart screen products and LED projectors will drive the demand for mini LEDs in the consumer electronics market. Furthermore, ascending demand for smartphones as an aftereffect of advancements in the telecommunication industry and launch of LTE services have catalyzed the growth of the mini LED market in the recent past. The consumer electronics segment for mini LEDs is set to create a value opportunity of US$ 1 Bn by 2030-end. However, the market for mini LEDs with respect to the automotive industry is poised to expand at a CAGR of 21% during 2020-2030. This high growth in the automotive industry is a result of increasing adoption of digital screens as well as lighting ecosystems.

