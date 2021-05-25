Daniel Management Group Makes Property Management Simple

2021-05-25

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Daniel Management Group is pleased to announce they offer property management services to make running a rental property as simple as possible. Their team understands the challenges landlords face and strives to help them effectively manage their properties without sacrificing their other obligations.

The experienced team at Daniel Management Group uses the latest technology to make property management simple and effective. They make it easy for residents to sign leases, pay their rent, and request maintenance through an online form, providing residents with a more convenient way to interact with property owners. Their team understands the importance of keeping tenants satisfied to reduce turnover rates, so they strive to provide the best customer service experience.

In addition to managing current tenants, Daniel Management Group can help with rental listings, vetting prospective tenants, and reducing vacancies. Property owners can choose the services they need, allowing each owner to manage what they want and outsource what they don’t want to do. This property management service strives to make owning a property an easier way to generate a passive income.

Anyone interested in learning about these property management services can find out more by visiting the Daniel Management Group website or by calling 1-773-250-7600.

About Daniel Management Group: Daniel Management Group provides customized property management services to individuals who want to own property but need assistance. They offer a convenient online portal for signing lease agreements, paying rent, and making maintenance requests. They work closely with property owners to provide the best experience for tenants.

Company: Daniel Management Group
Address: 444 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 1200
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60611
Telephone number: 1-773-250-7600

