Runaways New Releases Enable You to Venture into the Bright Like Never Before

Fremont, NE, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Everyone is ready to get back out there and make the most of summer 2021, especially after what was for many a slow summer 2020. Customers who are hotly anticipating block parties, barbecues, cornhole tournaments, or just a day on the water with friends will be well-served by Runaways’ new releases, just ahead of the finest months of the year.

New for 2021 are their Sweet Dreams shades, a stunning pair of polarized sunglasses with bright contrast. Sleek, contemporary frames are accented with black and matte white styling for pleasant “pop” factor, finished off by hot orange, mirror-reflective lenses. They’re also lightweight and feature UV400 protection, so you’ll be comfortable and look your best out there.

The new releases also include the Rasta Jams, which also come with UV400 protection to protect you from harmful UV rays. They also deliver uncommon style with their sleek black frames that feature a smooth coating for ultimate comfort. Attractive green blue lenses and colorful accents on the frames complete the picture.

Their new Midnight Mayhem polarized sunglasses also provide excellent UV protection and a cool, collected vibe for those in search of laid-back style. Lightweight, comfortable and stylish, these glasses will look just as great on you in the heat of the day as they will when the sun starts to set.

Their new, loud, Jamaican Me Crazy sunglasses also have polarized lenses and feature UV400+ protection. They reduce glare and protect your eyes beautifully but they’ll also have you looking your best with their large square sunglass frames and sunset orange lenses; they’re impossible to miss.

Runaways is pleased to announce the release of one more new, high-quality pair of sunglasses in their summer 2021 lineup: their Love Drunk sunglasses, which add a new twist to the classic appeal of aviator sunglasses. With their transparent clear frames and intense, pink sunrise lenses, they deliver uncommon personality. These classic sunglasses with a twist also feature a TR90 flexible frame for uncompromising durability and pair this with polarized lenses with UV protection.

All of these new sunglasses come with a hard case, a soft case, and a cleaning cloth, so you can keep your shades shining brightly no matter where you go. Any of these highlights would make an admirable addition to any collection of sunglasses. Think of them not as cheap sunglasses, but as affordable sunglasses that deliver designer style at a fraction of designer price.

Comfortable, practical, and protective, these new additions to the lineup at WeAreRunaways.com already have fans lined up in anticipation. Visit their site today so you can round out your collection with some new comfortable, lightweight sunglasses before the summer hits!

Customers that are interested in learning more about these new releases or about Runaways’ other high-quality, amazingly comfortable shades are encouraged to visit WeAreRunaways.com. Fans can also follow them on their Instagram and Facebook accounts, or reach out to them directly at leah@wearerunaways.com or at 402-740-6538.