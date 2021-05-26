Chamber Of Commerce Services In Killeen

Posted on 2021-05-26 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Killeen, TX, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — A chamber of commerce provides a plethora of useful services to its members. Business organizations that are members of a chamber of commerce such as Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in Killeen enjoy more exposure and higher prospects of success. Their products and services are exposed to a larger number of potential clients regionally and nationally.

About The Chamber Of Commerce 

The chamber of commerce is an organization that strives to ensure the success and prosperity of each of its members by providing a number of opportunities for exposure and interaction with potential clients. It provides programs that benefit the local community, state, region and nation while offering opportunities to its members. The chamber is actively associated with prestigious organizations such as Association of the United States Army, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, Texas Association of Business, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and more.

Chamber Services 

  • New Member Services: Complementary workshop tickets, Member First Tickets for events, etc.
  • Networking Opportunities: Chamber networking, business mixers, flash networking, etc.
  • Marketing Opportunities: Business of the Month, member to member marketing, ribbon cutting ceremonies, booth rentals at annual signature events, etc.
  • Online Services: Directory listing, community calendar, member saving coupons and more
  • Other Services: Leadership councils, business counseling services, notary services, use of the conference room (as per availability) and more 

Benefits Of Membership 

  • The staff members are extremely friendly, helpful and courteous
  • Provides an online directory
  • Access to a user-friendly award-winning website
  • Top-notch advertizing services
  • Affordable multichannel marketing campaigns
  • Increased engagement between businesses and the local community
  • Access to sponsorship opportunities via events and programs
  • An online coupon system for marketing special offers
  • Promotion in e-newsletters and on social media pages
  • Select tiers of non-profit business partners enjoy special rates

For more information on the services provided by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, call at (254) 526 – 9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also visit https://killeenchamber.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution