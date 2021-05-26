Chamber Of Commerce Services In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — A chamber of commerce provides a plethora of useful services to its members. Business organizations that are members of a chamber of commerce such as Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in Killeen enjoy more exposure and higher prospects of success. Their products and services are exposed to a larger number of potential clients regionally and nationally.

About The Chamber Of Commerce

The chamber of commerce is an organization that strives to ensure the success and prosperity of each of its members by providing a number of opportunities for exposure and interaction with potential clients. It provides programs that benefit the local community, state, region and nation while offering opportunities to its members. The chamber is actively associated with prestigious organizations such as Association of the United States Army, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, Texas Association of Business, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and more.

Chamber Services

New Member Services : Complementary workshop tickets, Member First Tickets for events, etc.

: Complementary workshop tickets, Member First Tickets for events, etc. Networking Opportunities : Chamber networking, business mixers, flash networking, etc.

: Chamber networking, business mixers, flash networking, etc. Marketing Opportunities : Business of the Month, member to member marketing, ribbon cutting ceremonies, booth rentals at annual signature events, etc.

: Business of the Month, member to member marketing, ribbon cutting ceremonies, booth rentals at annual signature events, etc. Online Services : Directory listing, community calendar, member saving coupons and more

: Directory listing, community calendar, member saving coupons and more Other Services: Leadership councils, business counseling services, notary services, use of the conference room (as per availability) and more

Benefits Of Membership

The staff members are extremely friendly, helpful and courteous

Provides an online directory

Access to a user-friendly award-winning website

Top-notch advertizing services

Affordable multichannel marketing campaigns

Increased engagement between businesses and the local community

Access to sponsorship opportunities via events and programs

An online coupon system for marketing special offers

Promotion in e-newsletters and on social media pages

Select tiers of non-profit business partners enjoy special rates

For more information on the services provided by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, call at (254) 526 – 9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX – 76541. You can also visit https://killeenchamber.com