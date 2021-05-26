Research from University College London has identified systemic inequalities as one of the main factors leading to exposure to indoor air pollution within London, UK.

London, UK, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — A new report by University College London has identified that those on lower incomes are likely to be exposed to higher levels of indoor air pollution. This isn’t the fault of low-income residents, however. The main causes seem to be the quality of housing and the area in which this housing is located. These are factors outside of the control of residents, leading researchers to conclude that this is the result of systemic inequalities.

Indoor air pollution has long been known to be harmful to human health. The average person spends 90% of their time in enclosed indoor spaces. This is, of course, much more true in colder winter months than it is on hot summer days. London famously has few sunny days, however, meaning residents will be found more often than not inside their own homes.

Indoor air pollution can be caused by many factors but it’s the result of pollutants being trapped in the home. These toxic pollutants could come from dust particles, aerosol sprays, and gas cookers. In modern, luxury homes, these toxins will be able to escape through efficient ventilation systems. In older, more affordable homes, ventilation is poor and pollutants remain trapped inside.

These toxic chemicals are then repeatedly breathed in by inhabitants. Over many years, this can be carcinogenic, causing severe damage to the lungs. A person with damaged lungs will be more susceptible to respiratory illness, including that caused by Covid-19.

One other major cause of indoor air pollution is mold. All Star Mold Removal is a service committed to helping people get rid of their mold problem for good. Low-income homeowners are likely to experience mold due to leaking pipes and trapped moisture which creates the perfect environment for this toxic fungus. If you need urgent mold removal services performed on your property, then head to the All Star Mold Removal website.

This study revealed that poor-quality combustion methods, used for cooking and burning fuel, were more often found in the homes of low-income earners. This is a particular problem in London where many people are renting small cramped apartments rather than the spacious homes found in the countryside. Londoners on low incomes often have little outdoor space and so spend a disproportionate amount of time inside their own home.

Educating residents to monitor their indoor air quality won’t be enough. This study reveals that the problem is deeply rooted in systemic issues. We need to create a more equitable society before we can help people to escape the problem of indoor air pollution. There’s also no doubt that poor living conditions make it harder to keep a home clean so just telling people to clean up won’t be enough.

Instead, helping low-income earners to breathe cleaner air will take massive social change. Low-quality housing needs to be modernized to improve ventilation, mold removal experts need to more regularly visit these properties, and access to outdoor space must be improved.

Source: EurekAlert