CC Painting And Power Washing Brings to you the latest Paint trends in Residential Painting

Our painters in Corpus Christi have teamed up with a few of the best color ideas for your home. So let’s get you around!

Gray

Gray is the versatile and the most painted color this year. The combination of gray and black give a sophisticated look to your home! Also, there are many shades available. When a surprising amount of other color is added as a combination, It makes a permanent object of style. You can try tinted gray this year. It gives your home a touch of enthusiasm!

Blue

The wondrous combination of light & dark shades of blue are always on the top of the list for residential painting service providers. It draws the attention of guests and family members. Moreover, the blue color never goes out of style; hence, if you do not plan to paint your home for a long time, your house will have that trendy color.

Terracotta

You’ll surely fall in love at first sight with this color! It has been on the top amongst accent colors. It gives that earthy vibes you want in your home. It is also gearing up on the list of versatile paints, as it is also used in offices by commercial painting contractors.

Along with these paint ideas, many new colors are coming up on the way this year. So if you like to go with the trendy colors or stick around with your favorite colors, We are sure this year’s new paint colors will make you fall in love!