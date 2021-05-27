Carriage Greens Country Club Is Available for Weddings in Bridgeview

Darien, Illinois, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Carriage Greens Country Club is pleased to announce they offer a beautiful venue for weddings in Bridgeview. With a team of talented event coordinators, couples receive all the help they need to plan their special day and ensure it is a successful event.

At Carriage Greens Country Club, couples can fully customize their wedding package to meet their needs and budget. Some of the available wedding options include an open bar with premium liquor, wine, and beer, plated or family-style dinners, and more. The country club partners with various local hotels to provide accommodations for out-of-town guests, the bridal couple, and anyone else who wishes to stay close to the event.

As couples plan their wedding with Carriage Greens Country Club, they will work closely with experienced event coordinators who can assist with everything from decorations to food to booking various vendors for the wedding. Food options include special dietary restrictions, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-free, to ensure couples can accommodate all of their guests. They take great pride in providing every couple gets the dream wedding they’ve always wanted at the most affordable price.

Anyone interested in learning about the wedding venue and packages available can find out more by visiting the Carriage Greens Country Club website or by calling 1-630-985-3400.

About Carriage Greens Country Club: Carriage Greens Country Club is a beautiful country club with a golf course, restaurant, event venue, catering, and live entertainment. The event venue is open to members and non-members alike, providing a customizable experience for all. They are dedicated to providing a world-class golf experience, along with all the amenities country clubs have to offer.

Company: Carriage Greens Country Club

Address: 8700 Carriage Greens Drive

City: Darien

State: IL

Zip code: 60561

Telephone number: 630-985-3400