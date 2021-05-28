Military car shipping service Benefits in USA

Tucker, Georgia, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re a part of the military, you sometimes need access to your vehicle as quickly as possible. But driving your vehicle for miles and miles might damage it, or you can encounter a variety of problems. This is why you want to invest in the best military car shipping services that you can. Using military car shipping is a great way for you to not only gain access to a very good set of shipping solutions but also helps make the process simpler and more convenient. Plus, you might even get some car shipping military discounts, which are always great to have.

The military only pays to ship a single vehicle per service member. So if you need military car shipping for more than a vehicle, then you have to use an independent shipping company. Sakaem Logistics is here to provide you with quick access to comprehensive, professional auto shipping solutions at the best prices on the market.

What type of military car shipping services do you provide?

We are specialized in transporting any type of vehicle. That means we can help you ship a car, minivan, truck, SUV, 4×4, and many others. We always ensure that your vehicle is transferred accordingly and you also get the car shipping military discounts too, which is always exciting for all our customers. We can ship in an enclosed trailer too if you want to fully protect your vehicle and keep it away from the elements. This is a premier option if you really want to have the very best results and value for money.

We can pick up the vehicle and then have it delivered to the military base. However, it still needs to be accepted by the base commander. That’s why we recommend you receive permission before you have anything shipped. In case the vehicle can’t be delivered to the military base, then you will have to meet with the shipper somewhere near the base.

A true focus on safety and quality

When you work with us, you can rest assured that we have the utmost attention to keep your vehicle safe and away from any issues. We know that challenges can arise when you have a military vehicle. That’s why we work very hard to ensure that you have access to the right solutions and a very good price every time. We always strive to include the best military car shipping safety solutions, just to ensure that your vehicle arrives safely and without any damage. The last thing you want is for your prized possession to get damaged in any way. We are here to eliminate those concerns, and we guarantee you will be very happy with our solutions, speed, and efficiency.

What do we need in order to ship your vehicle?

Every customer that uses this service receives car shipping military discounts, and we always ensure that your vehicle is shipped as fast as possible. With that in mind, we do need a few documents in order to be able to ship your vehicle properly.

We will need a copy of your orders, the original title, in case there’s no lien on the title when we ship the vehicle, a notarized bill of sale if you purchased the car recently, and a copy of your passport picture page. If you do have a lien on the car, then you need a notarized letter of release from the institution that’s the lien holder. You will also need 3 notarized copies for the front/back of the car title.

Affordable military car shipping

We are always focused on helping our customers ship vehicles quickly and efficiently. And while the car shipping costs vary from one place to another, we are always focused on delivering our customers the ultimate efficiency and quality. We are committed to excellence, and we guarantee you will be very impressed with our quality and value every time.

On top of that, you can rest assured that our team will take extra care of your vehicle. Not only do you receive the car shipping military discounts, but you also get to ensure that your vehicle arrives safely, without any dents, weather damage, or anything like that. We invested in the best shipping equipment to ensure that all vehicles are protected and they don’t have any kind of damage. All you need is to contact us right away and let us help you with comprehensive military car shipping services.

Why choose us?

Sakaem Logistics has more than a decade of experience when it comes to providing high-quality, comprehensive military car shipping solutions. We also offer the optimal combination of value and service, while also making sure you’re getting the right car shipping military discounts. We honor our commitments just like you. We have a very high review rating in the online world because we always take extra care of our customers and ensure that they receive only the best quality and solutions that you can find on the market.

Moreover, we are expert communicators and we guarantee we are always here, ready to assist you at the highest possible level. Not only that, but we are committed to excellence and we always stay in direct contact with you. This means you will be fully updated with all the progress at any given time.

Our military car shipping service is also very fast since we always invest in the very best equipment and train our drivers to deliver excellence, quick service for all our customers. We also have a dedicated transport coordinator assigned to every order, so you can rest assured that we will offer you the very best solutions and services.

Contact us today for the best and most reliable military car shipping services

If you’re looking for high-quality military car shipping services, don’t hesitate and get in touch with us today. The Sakaem Logistics team is always here to provide top-of-the-line, stellar car transportation services in no time. You’ll receive car shipping military discounts and expert service every time. Our team is always ready to help you with professional, fast, and comprehensive military car shipping solutions, so contact us now and let’s get started on your project.