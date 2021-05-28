Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share and Analysis By Leading Players Till 2024

Felton, California , USA, May 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Cosmetic Dentistry Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Cosmetic Dentistry Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

The global cosmetic dentistry market size was estimated at USD 15.8 billion in 2015. The growth of the market has been largely attributed by significant rise in dental esthetics and awareness created about such procedures. Dental tourism has grown rapidly in the recent years attributing to large growth of the sector and this has allowed the emergence of new markets to be developed, in the process creating a strong base for the cosmetic dentistry products.

Moreover, with a rising number of population having large disposable income, affordability of dental procedures has become easier. In addition, there has been use of the software designing such as CAD/ CAM for proper and more improved dental restoration and prosthetics. This new improvement in software has led to the boost in the demand for cosmetic dentistry products.

The development of minimally invasive procedures for cosmetic dentistry procedures has allowed patients to opt for such procedures over invasive procedures. This improvement has led to the boost in the demand for the cosmetic dentistry products. Furthermore, the extensive use of the novel techniques as a result of the technological advances in the products have attributed to the market growth.

Well-educated patients along with awareness regarding the cosmetic dentistry procedures have attributed to the growth if the market. In addition, increasing esthetic appeal amongst the population has created a demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures in large numbers. Moreover, the bad habits of not cleaning teeth twice a day has led to the increased number of the plaques and hence increased the demand for cosmetic and dental implants and procedures.

Lack of reimbursement options and the high cost of dental imaging are factors that may hinder the growth of the market. Dental imaging requires expensive instruments which limit its usage due to financial constraints. Reimbursement options are not provided by insurance companies as cosmetic dentistry procedures only enhance the esthetic appeal and do not qualify for vital procedures. Thus, these factors may act as constraints for the market growth.

The major segments involving a fair amount of share of the cosmetic dentistry market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Europe holds the largest share in the market. This is due to rising number of people opting for cosmetic dental procedures and the increasing technological advancements.

The Europe region is followed by the North America region in terms of revenue share in the overall market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show a high growth rate in the cosmetic dentistry market as a result of a large number of the population demanding dental procedures along with increasing dental tourism.

Top Key Players of Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market :

Align Technology, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG; Dentsply International, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.; Biolase, Inc.; Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.; Planmeca Oy; 3M Company; and A-dec, Inc.

