Electric DC Motors Market Material Estimates, Sales Channel Analysis & Prominent Companies, 2025

The global Electric DC Motors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Electric DC Motors Market is predicted to reach USD 34.25 billion by 2025 owing to the extensive use of electric motors in machines, electric cars, compressors, domestic appliances, etc. A DC motor is an electric motor that operates on DC (direct current) power and whose operation is based on electromagnetism.

Key Players:

Ametek

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

Siemens

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Asmo Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The current carrying conductor generates a magnetic field that is positioned in the external magnetic field. Electronic DC motor is a device that converts electrical energy to mechanical energy. The current carrying conductor is positioned on a magnetic field that stimulates a force causing the mechanical device to rotate.

Major characteristics of electric DC motor like low maintenance, long operating life and low energy consumption are expected to stimulate the demand of electric DC motors. Owing to these features along with higher efficiency, electric DC motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the coming years.

The increase in automobile production and number of motors per car are altogether projected to boost the market in the years to come. Electric DC motors industry is also driven by the increasing manufacturing and purchasing activities in the industry worldwide. Improving living standards and rising income levels are estimated to spur the production of electronic appliances and motor vehicles. The increase in popularity of automobile features like adjustable mirrors, sunroof systems, motorized seats are driving the demand for electric DC motors.

The mounting fuel prices and rising need among consumers for using cleaner energy have stimulated the demand for electric motors in the past years. The use of DC type, as an essential of electric motors is predicted to fuel the electric DC motors industry in the forecast period. The automobile industries are making huge investments to cater to strict pollution standards due to which the market is predicted to grow exponentially.

The strict regulations concerning reduction of CO2 emissions is all set to impact the growth of electric DC motors market positively. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)are forced to reduce their fleet emissions that will bring challenge along with ICE optimization. Accomplishing these targets after some years will require electrification, which again encourages the demand for electric DC motors.

Voltage Outlook:

0 – 750 Watts

750 Watts – 3 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW

End-Use Outlook:

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, electric DC motors market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate market in future due to the continuous growth in agriculture sector and rapid industrialization in several regions.

