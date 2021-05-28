qPCR Reagents Market worth 1,893.9 Million USD by 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to research report the qPCR reagents market is poised to reach $1,893.9 Million by 2020 From USD 1,307.0 Million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%, during 2015 to 2020.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=102087588

The report qPCR Reagents Market by Detection (Dye-based, Probe-based), Packaging (qPCR Core Kits, Master Mixes), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academia, Research Labs, CRO), Application (Diagnostic, Research, Forensic) – Global Forecasts to 2020″, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Browse 69 market data tables and 55 figures spread through 155 pages and in-depth TOC on “qPCR Reagents Market by Detection (Dye-based, Probe-based), Packaging (qPCR Core Kits, Master Mixes), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academia, Research Labs, CRO), Application (Diagnostic, Research, Forensic) – Global Forecasts to 2020”

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

On the basis of detection method, the global qPCR reagents market is classified into two segments, namely, dye-based and probe & primer-based qPCR reagents. qPCR reagents market has been further divided on the basis of packaging type (core kits and mastermixes), end user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, and forensic laboratories), and application (diagnostic, research, and forensic).

Factors such as rising patient population base for infectious diseases & genetic disorders, coupled with growing geriatric population, technological advancements in the life sciences sector, increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants for PCR-based research, and the successful completion of the human genome project are driving the growth of qPCR reagents market. However, technical limitations associated with qPCR are restraining the growth of this market.

In 2015, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the qPCR reagents market, followed by Europe. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2015 to 2020). Strong market growth witnessed in the North American qPCR reagents market can be attributed to factors such as high penetration of qPCR technologies among key end users, increasing public & private funding to expand the application base of qPCR, ongoing product advancements in the field of qPCR reagents, and continuous reduction in the average cost of genome sequencing.

Get Report Sample Pages: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=102087588

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Takara Bio (Japan), Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), and Quanta Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), are some of the key players operating in the global qPCR reagents market.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com