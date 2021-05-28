What Are The Supply-demand Outlook For Functional Fluids Market By 2029 ? Explore Fact.MR Report

Functional Fluids Market Dynamics

The rising demand of the high performance products in the industrial metal fabrication is expected to propel the market for functional fluids over the forecast period. The optimistic growth in the global automotive production as well as the on road fleet is anticipated to keep the consumption of the functional fluids to expand on a higher note throughout the forecast period.

The large investments in developing newer base stock facilities are expected to maintain the current functional fluids production scenario to grow optimistically. Moreover, the functional fluids, based on their performance features offer reduced overall maintenance time as well as turnaround costs which make them the most preferred choice among the end users.

Functional Fluids Market Key Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global functional fluids market identified across the value chain include Proviron N.V., The Chemours Company, Huntsman International LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chemutra Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Warren Oil Company, MORESCO Corporation, ICL Industrial Products (IP),  Valtris Specialty Chemicals and Functional Fluids Ltd., among others

Functional Fluids Market Segmentation

The global functional fluids market can be segmented the basis of product type and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global functional fluids market can be segmented into:

  • Brake Fluid
  • Power Steering Fluids
  • Hydraulic Fluid
  • Fire Resistant Fluids
  • Heat Transfer Fluids
  • Process Oils
  • Other Functional Fluids

On the basis of end use, the global functional fluids market can be segmented into:

  • Automotive
  • Paper and Pulp
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Textile
  • Mining & Metallurgy
  • Chemical
  • Cosmetics and Personal Care
  • Power Generation and Energy
  • General Industrial

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

