REAN Foundation Promotes Health and Wellness StartUps in TiE University Entrepreneurship Program

Washington DC, USA, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — REAN Foundation recently associated with TiE University Global Program and TiE DC University Program to promote the startups working to create innovative solutions to provide better quality healthcare at affordable costs. Sri Vasireddy, founder of REAN Foundation, established the organization with a vision to empower individuals to take preventive measures to manage health challenges on their own, with best possible quality of life. The foundation is focused on providing support that would allow monitoring of health at home and minimize readmissions. In order to achieve this mission, the organization is also sponsoring and promoting startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience. TiE University program that has been launched to empower university and college students and recent graduates from 2019 and 2020 to become the next generation of entrepreneurs by educating, mentoring and inspiring them to plan and take intelligent risks in starting a business. Dr. Paul Lopez, founder and co-chair of TiE University commented, “Our program is a global ecosystem for college startups to launch and scale their ventures. We’re blessed to have a partner like the REAN Foundation who amplifies our mission to foster entrepreneurship among college students. Together, we’re truly building the next generation of entrepreneurs! Our sincere thanks to Sri and the REAN Foundation for their support ”.

As a program sponsor, REAN Foundation has awarded grants to the following innovative startups that emerged as finalists in the Healthcare and Wellness space, working to create innovative solutions in the preventative/behavioral health:

Clafiya

Early Intervention Systems Inc.

Vitalize

Kits to Heart

Ichosia Biotechnology, Inc. (From TIE Global University Program Finals)

Insight Optics

Health X

While the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented demands on the existing healthcare systems, young entrepreneurs have demonstrated agility and ability to fast-track medtech innovations to meet critical market needs. “REAN Foundation has been a great support for young innovators and visionaries,” said Ravi Puli, Chair of the TiE DC University Program and co-chair of the TiE University Global Programme. “Their grants to startups in the Healthcare sector will encourage many others to strive and innovate safer and better solutions that pave the way for a healthier society.”

“It is refreshing to see out-of-the-box ideas that digital native Gen Z entrepreneurs bring in the midst of a global health crisis. We are very fortunate to be able to support such passionate teams in collaboration with TiE.” said Sri Vasireddy, founder, REAN Foundation.

REAN Foundation will soon launch REAN Care, a platform to provide preventive care to protect against or reduce the likelihood of health emergencies, while lowering health care costs. Click here to learn more.

About REAN Foundation

REAN Foundation works with the aim to empower individuals to face health challenges independently. The organization focuses on creating solutions that make it easy to monitor health without leaving the comfort of home. It empowers people to maintain a healthy lifestyle with insights from experts. REAN Foundation offers a platform that allows people to set wellness goals, work to achieve those while having the ability to constantly monitor progress.

About TiE University

TiE DC University program was launched to empower university and college students and recent graduates from 2019 and 2020 to become the next generation of entrepreneurs by educating, mentoring and inspiring them to plan and take intelligent risks in starting a business.

