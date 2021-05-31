Istanbul, Turkey, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — In recent years hair transplant clinics in Turkey have increasingly become popular due to the quality of hair results they provide. As daunting as hair loss can be, so does having a hair transplant and not getting the results you expected. Therefore it is important to choose a reputable and licensed clinic that you will be sure of satisfactory results. Hair transplant Turkey before and after results play a crucial role since they are the benchmark that most patients use. Here is what to expect for your hair transplant in Turkey.

Hair transplant at the DSA Clinic

The journey to a successful hair restoration procedure begins with a scientifically informed diagnosis. This crucial first step is key in helping medical professionals towards your best hair loss diagnosis. DSA stands for Diagnostic System for Alopecia and it is the most accurate analysis to determine how the problem of hair loss and restoration can be best achieved. DSA incorporates the latest developments in dermatology thus making the diagnoses easy and clear to understand. The following are the procedures of DSA.

Medical examination. A thorough dermatological examination is performed on the scalp. To identify the possible presence of dermatopathy the patient’s medical history is assessed. This also helps to assess other illnesses that could make hair transplantations difficult. Besides, an alopecia test is determined.

Alopecia test. In the area where thinning is present trichometry is performed using the latest analytical methodologies. Hair density, hair type and hair loss grade are measured.

Stress analysis. The vicious circle of stress causing hair loss and hair loss causing stress cannot be avoided. Patients undergo psychological tests to help treat depression and anxiety.

After the above procedures, doctors recommend the best options available to help address hair loss. They are as follows.

FUE hair transplant. Considered the gold standard of hair transplant surgery, this technique leaves no scars and has a shorter recovery period.

DHI method. This is the newest method in hair transplantation. The DHI hair transplant involves the use of an implanting device called the Choi pen making the procedure faster and giving long-term results.

Sapphire FUE method. FUE hair transplants have come a long way and this technique is performed with Sapphire blades. The only difference between the above-mentioned techniques is the instruments used in the procedure.

What to expect after surgery

The post-surgery phase greatly determines the quality of hair results you expect. If you follow the instructions of the hair transplant surgeon then your recovery will be smooth without any complications. It takes between 6-8 months after the hair transplant procedure so that the patient can see the re-growth of the transplanted hair. Hair growth does not stop there and it progresses until 12-18 months. For high quality hair results hair transplant Istanbul provides the best option to help patients from all over the globe address their hair loss problem.

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygin has over 25 years of experience in the field of hair loss treatments and was among the first medical teams to perform hair transplants in Turkey. With over 10.000 satisfied patients, he was honored as Europe’s Best Hair Transplant Surgeon at the 2019 European Awards in Medicine. Having specialized his career around hair transplantation you expect nothing less than high quality results. For satisfactory, full natural results and successful hair transplant, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is your go-to option. Get in touch with us today for any assistance.

Contact:

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Ali Atakan

Abide-i Hürriyet Cad. 171

34384 Istanbul

Tel.: +90-555-100-4040

Web: https://drserkanaygin.com/de