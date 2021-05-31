Providence Dental Spa Welcomes Dr. Bhakti Patel

Macon, Georgia, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Providence Dental Spa is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Bhakti Patel to their team. “We are excited to add Dr. Patel to our care team. Her talents and compassion make her a wonderful asset to our Providence Dental Spa team. She will bring new life and energy to our team as we seek to provide patients with the highest quality of dental care possible,” stated Dr. Jason Mann, Founder and Lead Dentist at Providence Dental Spa.

Dr. Patel recently graduated from the Dental College of Georgia. Originally from India, Dr. Patel moved to the United States at the age of 11 with her family and developed a love for dentistry as it is the only medical field allowing doctors to examine, diagnose, and treat patients in one appointment. Her passion for healing led her on the path to dentistry, starting with undergraduate degrees in chemistry and Spanish at the University of Georgia. Even after graduating, Dr. Patel remains fascinated and committed to learning about the latest advancements in the dental field.

Throughout her time in undergrad and dental school, Dr. Patel sought to advocate for the success of multicultural and female professionals in the dental field. She was actively involved in The Hispanic Student Dental Association, American Association for Women Dentists, Hispanic Dental Association, Multicultural Student Association, etc. She fluently speaks four languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Gujarati. “We are excited to see how Providence Dental Spa will benefit from having Dr. Patel on staff. Our hope is that more patients from diverse backgrounds will feel cared for and supported. A dental practice is only successful if patients feel comfortable and I feel confident that Dr. Patel’s kind heart will be calming and welcoming to all of our patients,” Mann expressed.

Providence Dental Spa is a dental office providing general, cosmetic, surgical, and whole health dentistry. Their practice sets themselves apart by offering dental care paired with spa amenities. “By creating a comfortable environment, patients feel at ease as they go through their personalized treatment plans. We want to change patients’ expectations for the dentist. Our goal for Providence Dental Spa has always been to create a space where patients can stop dreading their appointments,” Mann communicated.

Anyone interested in learning about Dr. Patel or the dental services offered at Providence Dental Spa can find out more by visiting the Providencedentalga.com website or by calling (478) 739 – 4076.