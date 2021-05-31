Jewelry1000 Special Discount on Mens Silver Rings and Jewelry

Leading online jewelry store Jewelry1000.com, known for its exclusive designs and affordable prices, is now offering special discounts on their biker culture-inspired mens silver necklace, rings, and other pieces in the collection.

Emeryville, CA, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Your favorite silver jewelry pieces from the popular biker collection of Jewelry1000.com just got their prices slashed. The leading online jewelry store is offering up to a 20% discount on all mens silver rings, silver chain, and silver bracelets for men, from their most sought-after silver jewelry collection.

Jewelry1000.com has its USP in trendy designs upholding the age-defining fashion statements in their collection. Since inception, they have highlighted the Goth and the Biker culture, and people’s fascination with the mystics in several of their jewelry designs, especially in men’s accessories, something that’s rare to find in the industry. They have truly expanded the horizon in men’s silver jewelry collections.

“The jewelry designers that we have in our team have won various awards and accolades for their creative artistry in designing some of the best jewelry pieces in our collection, especially for the men. Whether it is an over-the-top gaudy mens cross necklace for parties or a simple band ring or silver chain for men as everyday wear, our collection has something for every occasion. This time owing to the immensely positive response received on our biker’s collection from customers all over the world, we have decided to offer a special discount on select pieces. It is a limited offer”, mentioned a spokesperson from Jewelry1000.com.

As an online store, Jewelry1000.com offers delivery services all over the world with very nominal international shipping charges.

About the Company

Based in Southeast China, Jewelry1000.com has set high standards among online jewelry stores across the world with its exclusive designs, competitive rates, ease of placing orders, and seamless delivery. The leading online jewelry store is known to offer genuine and sterling silver rings, chains, bracelets, at really affordable prices. Jewelry1000.com operates as direct factory suppliers as well as wholesalers. You can get further information on the online store by referring to the details provided below.

