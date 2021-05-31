Air Pollution Adds $2500 to the Annual Healthcare Bill of the Average American

New research has highlighted the true cost of air pollution and why it’s so important to do something about it.

Everyone knows that air pollution is dangerous but until there’s a number attached to it, it can be hard to fully comprehend. Well, that’s exactly what a new report from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) has sought to do. This environmental agency is tasked with spreading information about pollution, climate change, and natural resource pollution. Thanks to their hard work, we now have a better idea of the damage we are doing to ourselves.

The report found that air pollution costs each American an extra $2500 in healthcare costs each year. That’s because continually breathing in dirty air leads to respiratory conditions by damaging the lungs. It can also lead to cancer with many people breathing in carcinogenic toxins. If we could clean up the air, there that would mean thousands of dollars extra in the pockets of hard-working Americans.

Of course, it’s not just the financial costs that are important. This report also looked into how many deaths are caused by dirty air and it doesn’t make for pleasant reading. According to the latest research from the NRDC, there are more than 107,000 premature deaths each year as a direct result of air pollution. These are entirely preventable deaths that we can stop by simply doing more to tackle air pollution.

On one level, this is an issue for the government. They need to invest more in clean energy projects and find ways to reduce people’s usage of gasoline-powered vehicles. Whether this means pushing people towards going electric or mounting a bicycle instead, something needs to be done to stop this pollution. However, there is also a huge risk from indoor air pollution, which is something you can clean up today.

This report from the NRDC went beyond just looking at air pollution. It also looked at other factors linked to climate change, including the increased risk of heatwaves. These cost America $263 million a year, due to their capacity to induce strokes and cardiovascular disease. They also lead to increasingly common wildfires, which already cost Americans $16 billion a year.

Money isn’t everything but it helps to put the cost of pollution into perspective. This is a massive challenge that must be dealt with at a federal level. However, you can also take steps today to clean up the air of your home. This will help you stay in good health and avoid expensive trips to the hospital.

Source: Eco-Business