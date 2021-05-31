Car Leasing Or Rent a car In Bournemouth

Posted on 2021-05-31 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

We Provide Rent A Car Or Car Leasing Facility In Bournemouth And People Living In The ‘BH’ Postal Code Area At Low Cost, Through Our Unique Car Club, Starting From £100 -£300 Per Month

Bournemouth, England, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — We are a very local business that prides its self on great customer service.

We only provide car leasing or rent a car facility to people living in Bournemouth and the ‘BH’ Postal code area. Our cars are very affordable and are accessed through monthly club membership fees. Which makes having a car really easy. Our agreements are both flexible and affordable and there is no requirement for a great score. Typically car charges via membership fees are between £150 -£300 per month, but we do sometimes have a small number of really nice lower cost cars from £100 per month and some more expensive cars over £300pm. Term of membership are usually annual with two months notice. Please ask for details about cars and membership.

Contact Us

Olga Iljina

01202 287204

Lemon Squeezy Used Cars

 

