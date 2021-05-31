Electroplating Chemicals Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions Review 2018 to 2028

The electroplating chemicals market size is highly driven by demand from the electrical and electronics industry. Along with this, electroplating chemicals have been witnessing high demand from automotive and aerospace industries as well. Automotive and especially aerospace are expected to experience fast paced growth and hence, are driving the electroplating chemicals market.

Along with being used in the production of printed circuit boards in combination with other electronic devices, electroplating chemicals are also used to enhance the anti-corrosion properties of metals used in automotive and aerospace industries. Heavy industrial machinery and transportation equipment also demand for electroplated metals and thus, drive the demand for electroplating chemicals to some extent. As electroplating helps increase the service life of metals, the demand for electroplating chemicals is slated to increase throughout the forecast period.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The electroplating chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of plating metals, nature, function and end use.

On the basis of plating metals, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Zinc plating chemicals

Copper plating chemicals

Nickel plating chemicals

Silver plating chemicals

Brass plating chemicals

Chrome plating chemicals

Lead plating chemicals

Precious metals plating chemicals

Others

On the basis of nature, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Acidic chemicals

Basic chemicals

Neutral chemicals

On the basis of function, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Electrolyte

Sealer

Passivation chemicals

Inhibitor

Cleaner chemicals

Pre-treatment chemicals

Post treatment protective chemicals

Others

On the basis of end use, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Electrical and electronics

Construction

Heavy machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Others

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global electroplating chemicals market identified across the value chain include Sun Glo Plating Company, Mahavir Expochem Ltd., Rishi Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd., Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Raschig GmbH, Blendl GmbH, Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co., Ltd., Daiwa Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. and Advanced Chemical Company.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

