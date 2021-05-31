Arthroscopy Instruments Market : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

[136 Pages Report] The global arthroscopy instruments market is expected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.89 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

This report broadly segments the global market into type, applications, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into arthroscopic implants, arthroscope, visualization system, RF ablation system, motorized shavers, and fluid management system. In 2017, arthroscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the reduction in the life span of arthroscopes due to the sterilization process used to avoid infection and the launch of single-use arthroscopes.

Market Dynamics

Rising Geriatric Population and Incidence of Target Conditions

Increasing Preference for Mis Procedures

Ongoing Technological Advancements

Objectives of the study are:

To define, describe, and forecast the global market by product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the revenue of market segments with respect to the four key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches; agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures; mergers and acquisitions; and research and development activities in the global market

The high incidence of sport-related injuries; technological advancements in arthroscopy products; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

The report covers the arthroscopy instruments market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017, however, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the growing patient pool and on-going positive changes in healthcare infrastructure in that region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players of the market are Arthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India).

