Hospital Lighting Market – Emerging Tech Innovations to Boost Global Revenue

PUNE, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Revenue Growth:

The Hospital Lighting Research Market is projected to reach USD 7.03 billion by 2021 from USD 5.19 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2021. The increasing adoption of LED based lighting products and increasing number of hospital in emerging economies are the key factor driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing government support to energy efficiency program for hospitals is contributing to the growth of market.

Geographical Growth Aspects:

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period due to ample government support and utility funding in order to promote energy efficiency projects and to support the modernization of hospital lighting industry. However, the market in Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=207496480



Key Players:

Prominent players in Hospital Lighting Market are General Electric Company (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Cree Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Zumtobel Group AG (Austria). Other players in this market include Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), and Trilux Lighting Ltd (U.K.).

Global Industry Segmentation:

The global hospital lighting market is segmented based on technology, products, applications and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into fluorescent, LED, renewable energy and other technologies fluorescent technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Factors such as, cheaper cost and low operational cost are driving this market.

Based on product, Hospital Lighting Research Market is segmented into troffers, surface-mounted lights, surgical lights and other products. Troffers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is driven by factor such as increasing adoption of LED based troffers in hospitals globally.

On the basis of applications, the hospital lighting market is classified into patient wards & ICUs, examination rooms, surgical suites and other applications. In 2016, the patient wards & ICUs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to increasing number of hospitals in emerging countries such as India and China.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=207496480



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com