Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Overview – Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the interventional cardiology devices market is expected to reach USD 20.85 billion by 2022 from USD 14.52 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices are the major factors that are driving the growth of the interventional cardiology devices market. Moreover, the emergence of bioabsorbable stents and the increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries are some of the other major factors that are expected to offer opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=548

• The angioplasty stents market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bioabsorbable stents. In 2017, drug-eluting stents dominated the angioplasty stents market as they provide better clinical outcomes as compared to bare-metal stents.

• The angioplasty balloons market is segmented into old/normal balloons, cutting & scoring balloons, and drug-eluting balloons. Although the old/normal balloons segment dominated this market in 2017, the drug-eluting balloons segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• The other interventional cardiology devices market is further classified into guidewires, vascular closure devices, introducer sheaths, and balloon inflation devices. The vascular closure devices segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The interventional cardiology devices market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, the heavy burden of cardiovascular diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and growth in the demand for interventional cardiology devices.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=548

The key players operating in the interventional cardiology devices market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Terumo (Japan), Cordis (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (US), Biosensors (Singapore), and Biotronik (Germany).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com