Construction Equipment Rental Market: Scope, Applications and Growth Framework 2029

An impetus in construction, mining, and agriculture sector globally, acts as a central driving force behind the growth of the construction equipment rental market. The high cost of procuring next generation construction equipment with features such as lift assist, predictive maintenance systems, and 360 vision cameras, heighten the demand for rental services. The global construction equipment rental market will grow 1.6X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Booming infrastructure development in emerging and developed countries will continue to generate demand for construction equipment rental services.

Onsite Services and Support to Gain Momentum

The market for construction equipment rental services is highly consolidated with top 5 organizations accounting for a majority market value share. Capacity expansion through procurement of new equipment, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions is projected to shape the competitive landscape during the forecast period. Onsite services and support is a prevalent strategy being adopted by major players in the market. Companies are also focusing on procuring the latest construction equipment to enhance their product portfolio.

Partner programs that enable construction equipment rental companies to provide onsite services and support act as a differentiating factor amid a highly competitive landscape. Major players that are currently operating in the construction equipment rental market are, but not limited to, United Rentals Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Ashtead Group Plc, Aktio Corporation, Loxam Sas, Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., H&E Equipment Services Inc., Nikken Corporation, Cramo Group, Ramirent Plc, Maxim Crane Works L.P., KiloutouSarens Nv, Taiyokenki Rental Co. Ltd., Ahern Rentals Inc., Boels Rental, and Speedy Hire Plc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Construction Equipment Rental Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Construction Equipment Rental Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Construction Equipment Rental Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Construction Equipment Rental Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports –

