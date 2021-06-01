Peptide Synthesis Market – Increase in Research Activities and Availability of Funding for R&D

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Expected Revenue Growth:

The overall Peptide Synthesis Research Technique Market was valued at USD 292.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 426.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced peptide synthesizers. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2018 and 2023.

Increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs drives the global peptide synthesis market

Peptides are highly active and highly specific drug substances. Due to the diversity of their biological functions, they are used in an extensive range of therapeutic areas. Also, they are increasingly entering drug development pathways as potential active pharmaceutical ingredients due to their large chemical space, high biological activity, high specificity, relative ease of synthesis, ready availability, and low toxicity.

Oncology, diabetes, and obesity are three prominent therapeutic areas in which peptides generate billions of dollars in revenues. As a drug modality, peptides and peptidomimetics occupy the interface between small molecules and larger biological drugs with the potential to have the specificity of antibodies and the bioavailability of small molecules. Moreover, peptides provide researchers with viable options for discovery, optimization, and manufacture, as they can be synthesized chemically or expressed by recombinant systems. As a result of these advantages, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on the development of peptide-based drugs.

Major Market Developments:

In 2018, CEM Corporation launched the Liberty PRIME, automated microwave peptide synthesizer.

In 2017, Merck acquired Grzybowski Scientific Inventions (GSI) (US). This acquisition helped the company to expand its chemical synthesis portfolio.

In 2015, Merck acquired Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US). This acquisition strengthened Merck’s Life Science segment. Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC Commercial business is now a part of Merck’s Life Science segment

Pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies are expected to dominate the peptide synthesis market in 2017

Based on end users, the Peptide Synthesis Research Technique Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and academic and research institutes. In 2017, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies accounted for the largest market share due to increasing number of research projects in genomics, molecular biology, and related areas; growing application areas of peptides in drug discovery, therapeutics, and research; and substantial R&D investments.

Major Objectives of the Study:

To define, describe, and forecast the peptide synthesis market on the basis of product, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in the global Peptide Synthesis Research Technique Market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, & collaborations; mergers & acquisitions; product developments; and geographical expansions in the global market

Target Audience:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Research & development companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Academic research institutes

Government institutes

Geographical Growth Scenario:

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global peptide synthesis market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the peptide synthesis market, primarily due to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and rising R&D activities in the region.

The prominent players in the Peptide Synthesis Research Technique Market are GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), AAPPTec (US), Bachem (Switzerland), AnaSpec (US), Biotage (Sweden), CEM Corporation (US), Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden), Advanced ChemTech (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and New England Peptide, Inc (US). Product launches and agreements, partnerships and collaborations were the major strategies adopted by these payers to maintain their positions in the peptide synthesis market.

