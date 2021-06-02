Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

The global insect repellent active ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0%, in terms of value.

The growth in consumption of insect repellent products, growth in households, increasing vector borne diseases, and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to protect the animals from insect infections have led to the increased consumption of insect repellent active ingredients.

Drivers: Rise in vector-borne diseases

According to a report published by the WHO in March 2020, vector-borne diseases account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases. These diseases cause more than 700,000 deaths annually. They can be caused by either parasites, bacteria, or viruses. During the last decade, there have been several outbreaks of life-threatening diseases, such as chikungunya, influenza, H1N1 virus, Zika virus, and dengue, mostly spread by insect vectors. With an increase in vector born disease, the demand and consumption of insect repellent products is expected to grow in near future. This drives the usage of insect repellent active ingredients market.

Restraints: High interminable time for active ingredients and product approval

The registration process for active ingredients involves submitting the product chemistry, toxicology, environmental toxicology, and toxicity to the non-target organism’s data. In addition, local testing is required to examine the effects of products on pest populations in some countries. Active ingredients are to be tested for various parameters, such as efficiency, their impact on humans, particularly children, and their effect on the environment. This lengthy testing procedure hinders manufacturers, as it involves long waiting for approvals, which affects their patent prospects.

Opportunities: Increase in demand for insect repellent products in outdoor activities

With an increase in the frequency of outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, picnics, and others, the chances of contracting insect-related diseases have increased. As a result, there is an increasing demand for insect repellents among consumers. Products, such as water-based repellents or naturally derived insect repellents, provide efficient and long-term protection against mosquitoes, fleas, bugs, ticks, and other insects. According to the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), people should use citronella-based repellents or other naturally derived bug repellents during short-term outdoor activities; and DEET or other synthetic insect repellents for long-term outdoor activities.

Challenges: Development of active ingredient- resistance among insects reducing the effectiveness of chemical compounds

The global insect repellent active ingredients industry focusing on increasing the efficiency of insect repellent active ingredients against the various insect types namely as mosquitoes, ticks, flies, and moths. The effective ingredients give longer protection and increasing the efficacy of insect repellent products. Development of innovative active ingredients necessary to fulfill the demand of end-consumers such as longer duration protection from mosquitoes, free from allergic infections, skin rashes.

Leading companies are BASF SE (Germany), Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), Henkel AG & Co KGaA (Germany), MERCK Group (Germany), S C Johnson & Sons Inc. (US), Dabur (India), Godrej Group (India), PT Herlina Indah (Indonesia), Sawyer (US), BUGG Products LLC (US), Coghlan’s (Canada), Vertellus (US), Tropical Labs LLC (US), PelGar International (UK), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (UK) PLC (UK), Cetrefine International Limited (UK), Jiangsu Panoxi Chemical Co. Ltd (China), Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co. Ltd (China), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Shorgun Organics Ltd. (India).

