North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market worth $49 million – Growing Number of Orthopedic and Spine Surgeries

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron), Country (US, Canada) – North America – Forecast to 2024″, the radiation protection aprons market is projected to reach USD 49 million by 2024 from USD 36 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The Growth is driven by the increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growth in the number of trained radiologic technologists, growing number of orthopedic and spine surgeries, and the increasing prevalence of cancer. On the other hand, discomfort and pain due to the heavy weight of lead aprons is expected to hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.

North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market Recent Developments:

In 2019, Infab Corporation (US) received certification from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., an accredited certification body, to design and develop radiation protective apparel, accessories, barriers, apron racks, and gloves.

In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) announced that it would launch its revolution premium vest and skirts with interior pockets in January 2019.

In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) expanded its revolution aprons with the latest revolution color—light blue serenity.

Front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018.

Based on type, segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.

Lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018.

Based on material, segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.

Geographical View in-detailed:

“US to register the highest growth during the forecast period (2019–2024)”

The North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into the US and Canada. The US accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of radiography procedures performed and healthcare professionals that use radiography equipment are the major factors supporting the growth of the medical radiation protection aprons market in the US.

Prominent players in North American Radiation Protection Aprons Market include Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).

Infab Corporation manufactures and markets revolution lead aprons, classic lead aprons, and dental lead aprons. In order to strengthen its position in the market, the company focuses on expanding its product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, the company launched a revolution premium vest and skirt with interior pockets.

Bar·Ray Products offers a wide range of aprons in the market. In order to increase sales, the company provides customization options in aprons. Bar·Ray also provides its SmartID service to increase its brand value in the market. Through this service, a customer can check the inventory and inspection information for each apron.