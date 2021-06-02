Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $695.7 Million -Increasing Number of Legal Cases Around Cancer Misdiagnosis

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Software, Hardware (Printer & Labeling Systems), Consumables), Technology (Barcode, RFID), Application (Tissue Cassette, Slide Tracking), End User (Hospital Labs) – Global Forecast to 2023″, the Track and Trace Solutions Market Projected to Reach USD 695.7 Million by 2023.

The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories, rising number of legal cases around cancer misdiagnosis, benefits of automated labeling solutions, increasing consolidation among anatomic pathology laboratories, and the growing adoption of automated systems to enhance the efficiency of laboratories are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost associated with the implementation of track and trace solutions in anatomic pathology laboratories is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

On the basis of product, the track and trace solutions market is broadly segmented into software, hardware, and consumables. In 2018, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. This can majorly be attributed to the growing need to automate the sample labeling process for reducing manual errors, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of anatomic laboratories, growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, and the increasing workload in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Slide tracking segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

Based on application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into slide tracking, tissue cassettes and blocks tracking, and specimen tracking. The slide tracking segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the implementation of tracking systems for reducing specimen identification errors and increasing workflow efficiency in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, growing demand for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of leading market players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the anatomic pathology market.

Global Key Leaders:

The key players operating in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).