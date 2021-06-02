Polyacrylic Acid Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyacrylic Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polyacrylic Acid Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2025. Polyacrylic acid is also termed as “Carbomer”. It is widely used in cleaners, paints, detergents and cleaners, and in personal care owing to its adhesive property and high bonding. Polyacrylic Acid implies synthetic high molecular weight polymer of acrylic acid, and its degree of ionization depends on the pH of the solution.

Key Players:

Ashland

Arkema

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

Lubrizol Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

Aurora Chemicals

Zouping Dongfang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Polyacrylic Acid industry include usage in waste water treatment. It has several properties like excellent absorption ability, and purification of water in the manufacturing industry. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including availability of inorganic chemical alternatives for water purification and wastewater treatment procedures such as alum pose and polyaluminum chloride giving tough competition to polyacrylic acid. Polyacrylic Acid Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Detergents & Cleaners

Paints, Coatings, & Inks

Superabsorbent Polymers

The “Detergents & Cleaners” segment led the Polyacrylic Acid industry in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increase in the consumption of liquid based laundry detergents in China is expected to drive the product demand over the years to come. Furthermore, increase in the inflexibility of environmental protection laws coupled with substantial capital spending on treating industrial wastewater and water.

Regional Outlook:

North America S.

Europe Germany France

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Polyacrylic Acid Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include substantial industrial growths in the wastewater treatment segment in Asia Pacific, and demand of aqua treatment chemicals in the forthcoming period. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe followed by North America.

