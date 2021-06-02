Fire Alarm Systems Market See Incredible Growth During 2031, Projects Fact.MR

The global fire alarm system market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. Increasing requirement for oil and gas industry, energy, power, automotive industry, etc., is encouraging the consumers to adopt for fire alarm systems.

Rapidly growing construction industries and spending on infrastructure by government and private sectors and installing smoke alarm and detection systems in building, etc. are contributing towards the lucrative growth of fire alarm market.

Prominent players in the industry include Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Siemens, Bosch, Hochiki, Gentex, Encore Fire Protection, Security Technologies, S&S Fire Suppression Systems, Napco Security, Minimax Viking, Securiton, Halma, Robert Bosch, etc.

Developing High-End Security Solutions with Intelligent Features

Delayed detection and false alarm rings can cost various lives and company stocks. As the need for quick detection and notification system persist in the residential and commercial complexes, major manufacturers such as Notifier and System Sensors are focusing on integrating intelligent notification features in the fire alarm systems.

With the incorporation of intelligent notification features, the fire alarm can notify occupants, visitors, and employees with the Emergency Voice Alarm Communication (EVAC) techniques. In addition, these systems direct the occupants towards the closest route to evacuation during an emergency.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Manufacturers to Address Concerns of End-Use Industries through Innovative Technology

Rapid advancements in technology have pushed the concept of fire detection beyond a life-saving system. Increasingly, leading companies such as Kidde KN-COSM-BA and First Alert are adopting fire alarm systems equipped with optical technology and dual sensing technology to ensure employee security and warehouse maintenance.

With fragmented demands across various industries, lucrative growth opportunities exist in the development of application-specific fire alarm systems for key market players. In order to offer enhanced security and industry-specific requirements of customers, manufacturers such as Cooper Wheelock and Gentex are concentrating on incorporating dual sensing technology with multi-winged structure for the commercial, warehousing, and residential settings approved by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

