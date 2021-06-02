AI in Fintech Market Expected to Grow $7,305.6 Million by 2022

According to the new market “AI in Fintech Market by Component (Solution, Service), Application Area (Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics & Reporting, Customer Behavioral Analytics), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), and Region – Global forecast to 2022″, the AI in Fintech market size expected to grow from USD 1,337.7 Million in 2017 to USD 7,305.6 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.4%.

The growing internet penetration and availability of spatial data are some of the major driving factors of the AI in Fintech market. Furthermore, the increasing AI-enabled technological solutions in the capital market and rising mobile workforce are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Browse 63 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 122 Pages and in-depth TOC on “AI in Fintech Market – Global forecast to 2022”

Software tools solution is expected to be the largest contributor in the global AI in Fintech market during the forecast period

A large amount of non-trivial data is generated in the financial sector, and due to the unstructured data with compliance issues, financial companies are struggling to manage data. These issues need to be analyzed and monitored in order to plan further actions. Data quality and data governance solutions enable organizations to extract a better picture of their compliance related issues as well as data management. Data discovery is expected to be crucial in the years to come.

The managed service is expected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The demand for services is growing with the evolution of the AI in Fintech market. Specifically, managed services are expected to have a fast growth rate during the forecast period. The solutions offered by vendors need to be integrated to avail the industry best practices of the AI in Fintech solutions. The market for managed services is expected to be growing faster owing to the need for deployment of AI in Fintech solutions either on-cloud or on-premises.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is the most competitive and rapidly developing AI technology market for the finance industry in the world. North America, among all the regions, has shown the maximum adoption of AI in Fintech solutions, due to its early implementation in a majority of application areas. The US and Canada are projected to extensively implement AI in Fintech solutions; North America is expected to have the highest market share.

The AI in Fintech market report encompasses the competitive landscape, which presents the positioning of the 25 key vendors, based on their product offerings and business strategies. Some of the major vendors are Microsoft (Washington, US), Google (California, US), Salesforce.com (California, US), IBM (New York, US), Intel (California, US), Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Inbenta Technologies (California, US), IPsoft (New York, US), Nuance Communications (Massachusetts, US), and ComplyAdvantage.com (New York, US).

