Surgical Microscopes Market Overview, Size and Trends | Forecast 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global surgical/operating microscopes market.

According to research report the global surgical microscopes market is projected to reach USD 915.6 million by 2021 from USD 508.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the surgical microscopes market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation.

On the basis of end user, the surgical operating microscopes market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. In 2016, hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global surgical/operating microscopes market.

The surgical microscopes market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players in this market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany). The strong position of these companies in the market can primarily be attributed to their global presence and broad product portfolio. Other major players in the market include KARL KAPS GMBH & Co. KG (Germany), Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd. (China), and ARRI Medical (ARRI Group) (Germany).

The Asia-Pacific region (comprising China, India, and RoAPAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the regional segment can primarily be attributed to the presence of high-growth surgical microscopes market such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore. In recent years, the Asia-Pacific market for surgical microscopes has witnessed significant growth due to improving R&D infrastructure, rising focus of market players, and increasing government initiatives.

China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East are the emerging markets for surgical/operating microscopes; these markets are currently in the nascent stage. These markets lack proper standards and government regulations and offer a huge potential for providers unable to meet U.S. standards.

