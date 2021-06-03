Lucy Bassli expands education on modern legal service delivery with Novum Learning

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney, Author of The Simple Guide to Legal Innovation, and Founder of InnoLaw Group, Lucy Bassli, partners with Novum Learning, a global microlearning platform, to expand access to forward thinking legal education for law firm professionals and in-house practitioners.

As part of its ongoing strategy to advance the business and practice of law, and offer unique perspectives on new ways to deliver value, Novum Learning found a perfect alignment of goals with Lucy, making her and her team key partners in achieving the desired success of the sector.

As a former law firm lawyer, Assistant General Counsel of Legal Operations and Contracting at Microsoft, a regular guest lecturer at law schools, and a highly sought-after consultant, Lucy brings a unique and valuable perspective to both law firms and corporate legal departments. Her depth of expertise helps law firm lawyers and corporate legal departments develop new ideas on how they can advance their practice to meet the standards of the modern legal service industry. The partnership with Novum Learning means that even more legal professionals will benefit from her knowledge, elevating the legal ecosystem to a new, innovative way of practicing law. From leveraging project management principles to drive the innovative use of data to delight clients, to personalizing innovation, Lucy Bassli takes a refreshingly different and practical approach to the opportunities that the future of law holds.

Shaun Locke, CEO of Novum Learning, considers Lucy Bassli’s courses as critical in taking the conversation regarding the modernization of legal practice beyond technology. “I think that we all recognise that technology is critical to modern ways of working, but technology alone is not the magic bullet to success. Lucy’s three courses are the perfect testimony of that, and they show fundamental skills and ways of thinking that will empower practitioners in delivering holistically innovative client solutions and driving progressive client engagement. At Novum Learning we advocate for strong core skill sets that can be applied in different contexts, and we consider upskilling with global experts as advantageous in a fast-changing environment. We are grateful for Lucy sharing her knowledge and are delighted to showcase her courses on our platform to the legal industry .”

Lucy Bassli also commented on the collaboration, noting that “working with Novum Learning is enabling me to reach a broader audience and truly spread the word that EVERY lawyer must be innovative in their own way. I am excited to demystify the concept of “innovation” and help lawyers pave their own journey. Clients are hungry for better ways to receive legal services, and this form of bite-sized training is just what busy lawyers need to respond to their clients. Using a modern learning platform like Novum Learning is the perfect vehicle for sharing content about modern lawyering.”

