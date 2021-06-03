Viral Clearance Market worth $724.5 million – Asia Pacific to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Viral Clearance Market by Application (Recombinant Proteins, Blood, Vaccines), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs), Method (Viral Removal (Chromatography, Nanofiltration), Viral Inactivation (Low pH)) – Global Forecast”, the global viral removal market is expected to reach USD 724.5 million, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing number of new drug launches, R&D investments in life science, advancements in nanofiltration technology, and the high incidence and large economic burden of chronic diseases.

Research Methodology Adopted;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global viral clearance market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), European Federation of Biotechnology, International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC), Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Chinese Medical Association, Korean Research- based Pharma Industry Association (KRPIA), directories, industry journals, databases, press releases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

The recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into four categories recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, vaccines, and other applications. In 2018, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the viral clearance market owing to the high potential of recombinant proteins to treat various diseases, fewer side effects, and shorter development time as compared to small molecules. Furthermore, the regulatory requirement to demonstrate the capacity of the purification process to effectively clear infectious viruses during the manufacturing of recombinant proteins is also expected to support the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.

The viral removal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

On the basis of method, the viral clearance market is segmented into viral removal and viral inactivation. In 2018, the viral removal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market due to the growth in biopharmaceutical R&D activities; the high acceptance of this method; and the accuracy, speed, and flexibility provided by the method in life sciences research.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The viral clearance market in the region is driven by the presence of national institutes supporting biotechnology and life science research, growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, and the increasing number of drug approvals.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in generics development and manufacturing, surge in funding for medical research and the presence of a large number of CROs to provide preclinical and clinical research services in China, government initiatives to boost the use of generic drugs, increasing aging population in Japan, rise in pharmaceutical R&D expenditures in India, and the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Singapore and Malaysia.

Global Key Leaders:

The key players in the global viral clearance market are Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US), and Texcell Inc. (France), Kedrion (Italy), Vironova Biosafety (Sweden), Clean Cells (France), BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories Munich GmbH (Germany), and ViruSure GmbH (Austria).