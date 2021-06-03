Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market to Reach US$ 2.2 Bn by 2030 Says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market in forecast period 2020-2030. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market. Key stakeholders in the Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Key Players

Players operating in the swab and viral transport medium market are adopting strategies such as new product launches and expansion of manufacturing capabilities to gain an edge in this competitive landscape. Furthermore, players are focusing on developing products that enable efficient and accurate rapid antigen testing, viral culture, and molecular-based assays. To achieve the same, they are adopting novel technologies such as 3D printing and are investing in research & development activities.

To study the competition prevailing in the swab and viral transport medium market, Fact.MR profiles some of the leading players in this space. These include companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MWE, Titan Biotech Ltd, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., MANTACC, Puritan Medical Products, YOCON Biology, Trinity Biotech, and VIRCELL S.L.

Key Takeaways from Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Study

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising awareness among people are expected to act as crucial growth attributes to the market over the coming years.

Based on type, the transport medium segment is expected to account for a majority of value, owing to increasing demand for transporting biosamples for research purposes.

By application, the viral infection diagnosis segment is poised to account for a lion’s share, ascribed to the high incidence of infections caused by influenza and herpes simplex virus.

The hospitals & clinics segment is projected to channel a majority of revenue to the swab and viral transport medium market, backed by high inpatient rate for testing.

