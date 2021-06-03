ENT Surgical Devices Market is projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR through 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the ENT Surgical Devices Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the ENT Surgical Devices Market in forecast period 2018-2028. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of ENT Surgical Devices Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the ENT Surgical Devices Market. Key stakeholders in the ENT Surgical Devices Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENT Surgical Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

The ENT surgical devices market report covers information on the competitive landscape that delivers the competition scenario and future opportunities in the ENT surgical devices marketplace. Readers can find a dashboard view of key players and a company profile section which provides information regarding product offerings, new introductions, market presence, global footprint and notable developments of key players in the ENT surgical devices market.

Few of the profiled players in the ENT surgical devices market include Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, 16.4.Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AC. Alma Lasers), KLS Martin LP, Acclarent, Inc., Smith and Nephew PLC, ClaroNav, Collin SAS, Lumenis and Brainlab.

Fixed ENT Surgical Devices to Hold Over 37% Revenue Share in 2019

Based on modality, three types of devices are present – handheld, portable and fixed. Owing to the popularity of fixed devices, Fact.MR estimates that these devices will continue to account for a higher market share. On the other hand, handheld devices are estimated to account for the second largest revenue in the ENT surgical devices market and will register faster expansion in the coming years.

