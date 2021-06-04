CaseFox Categorized in the Leaders of Legal Billing from GetApp in the Leaders Report 2021

Milpitas, USA, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — CaseFox was announced to be placed in the Leaders of Legal Billing Software by Gartner Digital Markets newly released Category Leaders Report for Legal Billing Software and also in the categorized as the fourth runners of Legal Billing in Capterra.

“We are really proud and excited to be placed in this category for legal billing software as the software was developed with the view to form ease and convenience to the legal professionals when it comes to their billing and invoices by making their data and functionality over the cloud” – said Manish Gupta, the Chief Technology Officer of CaseFox.

Further he added “ We are looking forward to adding one more legal software up for the development in the legal industry by providing an end to end litigation process in one whole software which would give a boost to the legal tech industry”.

Now, we definitely feel that the idea behind the development of CaseFox for the legal billing system is a successful one as it has been recognized by various industry leaders time to time and the part that it has been categorized in the legal billing leaders is a huge success on their part.

According to customer’s reviews on Capterra & GetApp, setting up a client/matter, timekeeping, invoices, ledger, historical billings is all an ease with CaseFox.”

At Capterra, the reviews from the customers are 100% genuine and are kept unaltered. Keeping this in mind the customer reviews acts as the best method to make a decision when it comes to choosing the best software for their businesses.

Category Leaders is published on GetApp, the recommendation engine SMBs need to make the right software choice. Category Leaders rankings highlight top-ranked North American software products based on ratings from end-users in five key areas:

– Ease of use

– Value for money

– Functionality

– Customer support

– Likelihood to recommend

About GetApp and Capterra

Capterra and GetApp are free online marketplace vendors serving as an intermediary between buyers and technology vendors within the software industry. The company assists consumers with selecting software for their needs with user reviews and research. It helps businesses and direct clients to take valuable decisions when it comes to selecting the right software for their business.

About CaseFox

CaseFox was founded in 2011 for the purpose of revolutionizing the legal technology industry by giving it a kickstart. CaseFox was developed to give all the sections of legal professionals a system and hence the price was kept very minimal and also a basic plan which comes for absolutely free is provided for the legal professionals who have just started off. Legal billing, cases, clients, timekeeping, invoices, online payments etc. which the law firms and solo lawyers need on a daily basis are the main features which CaseFox provides. The seamless legal billing system has made it outshine in comparison to the other softwares in the market.