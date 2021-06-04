Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market – Development of Biosimilars Boosting the Demand for Preclinical Services

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The humanized mouse models market is projected to reach USD 128.9 Million, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The humanized rat models market is expected to reach USD 8.9 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The Growth in humanized mouse models market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the growing demand of personalized medicine, continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models. Increasing production of monoclonal antibodies and rising demand for humanized rat models are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=131763955

The humanized mouse model segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse and rat model market

Based on type, segmented into humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse market is further segmented into cell-based and genetic based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.

The oncology segment to account for the largest share of the humanized mouse model market

Based on application, segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising number of cancer research activities and increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955

North America dominated the global humanized mouse models market. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.

The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).