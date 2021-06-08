Commercial Rentals With Modern Amenities In Harker Heights

Harker Heights, TX, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Renting high quality commercial properties with modern amenities significantly increases the prospects for the success of a business. If you are looking for superior commercial properties in Harker Heights, TX, you should check out the properties offered by John Reider Properties.

About The Company

The company provides services like commercial sales and acquisitions, leasing services, and commercial property management services. It commenced it’s operations in 1995 and has since then been committed towards providing its clients with high quality services and products. The company specializes in commercial properties equipped with the latest amenities and features to ensure the smooth running of businesses.

Commercial Properties

An online listing of available commercial properties is provided on the company’s website

The online listing provides information about the commercial properties such as address, amount of rent, availability, features and amenities, lease type, area and more

The commercial properties offer features and amenities like built-in grease traps, availability of natural gas, impressive exterior finishes, spacious parking lots, tall lit pylon signs, standard interior finishes like flooring and trims, painted sheetrock walls, standard lighting and electric, ADA style restrooms, HVAC and more

Benefits Of Availing Company’s Services

High quality commercial rentals with modern amenities and features

Online payments and secure transactions

Experienced and dedicated team of professionals

24 hour access to online financial statements, shared documents and online payments

An active association with reputed organizations like REALTOR, BBB and Equal Housing Opportunity

Excellent customer care services

Cost-effective property management services

Friendly and helpful staff members

A variety of rental services

For more information about commercial rentals offered by John Reider Properties, feel free to call at (254) 699 – 8300 or visit John Reider Properties 455 E. Central Texas Expwy Suite 101 Harker Heights, TX – 76548. You can also check out the company’s website at https://www.johnreider.com