Shop Mearth Electric Scooters at Myer!

NSW, Australia, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Electric scooter riders and commuters can now find and buy Mearth electric scooters at Myer, the largest department store chain in the country. Customers can head to Myer’s official website to check out Mearth’s electric scooters.

When you buy at Myer, you can avail of free delivery on orders over $49, redeem online gift cards, earn MYER one credit with every purchase, and enjoy their relaxed returns policy. You can also shop using AfterPay and collect your orders at the store on the same day.

Starting as a small store in the 1900s, Myer has grown into the largest department store chain that’s found across Australia. Today, Myer sells a range of products from clothing lines to electronic devices. They also offer some of the best local and international brands in the market such as Bose, Cobb & Co, Jo Malone, and Tommy Hilfiger. Now, Mearth will be added to Myer’s growing line of brands. Order Mearth electric scooters at Myer via their official website.

Mearth and Myer’s partnership is another step forward to bringing efficient and sustainable electric scooters to Australia. Mearth has been partnering with local retail stores to promote personal electric scooters to Australia. You can also find Mearth electric scooters in other retail stores such as iBikes, SparkBikes, and Kogan.

Customers can also order Mearth electric scooters via Mearth’s official website. Simply browse through their products, and place your orders online. Mearth also offers flexible payment options, allowing our customers to choose the available and the right payment option for them. You can pay via AfterPay, B2Bpay, Procuret, Zip Pay, and LatitudePay, among others. Customers also don’t need to sign up or log in to place their order, making the process fast and convenient.

Mearth has also recently expanded beyond Australia as they now ship to New Zealand. Kiwis can now enjoy a swappable battery system with the Mearth S and S Pro, a light and durable commuter electric scooter like the Mearth X Pro, and a powerful off-roading electric scooter like the Mearth GTS and GTS MAX.

About Mearth:

Mearth is the first electric scooter developer in Australia. Since launching in 2015, Mearth has been researching, designing, and producing electric scooters that offer commuters and riders quality, durable, and safe e-scooter models. Above all, Mearth empowers people to move around the city and suburbs using eco-friendly and energy-efficient electric scooters. Because of their innovative products, Mearth has been recognised by the industry and the public and has become one of the most popular e-scooter manufacturers in the industry. Today, Mearth continues its mission to produce quality, sustainable, and fun electric scooters for all commuters and riders in Australia.

If you want to know more about Mearth’s products and services, head to mearth.com.au for more details. Meanwhile, visit Mearth’s online shop to check or order Mearth’s e-scooter parts and models. For any enquiries or concerns, contact Mearth via support@mearth.com.au.