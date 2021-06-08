Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Growth Drivers, Business Challenges & Development Trends, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global floor cleaning equipment market is projected to touch USD 9.56 billion by 2025, as per the latest report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Increasing the use of several flooring materials like ceramic, wood and stone is projected to accelerate the need for floor cleaning equipment, resulting in driving the market. Further, rising consciousness about various airborne diseases caused by dirt and dust particles is contributing to the growth of the product.

Key Players:

Nilfisk Group

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG.

Tennant Company

Hako Group

EUREKA S.p.A. Unipersonale

International Cleaning Equipment

ComacSpA

Fimap S.p.A.

Minuteman Intl

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-floor-cleaning-equipment-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rapidly developing the construction and hospitality segment owing to the requirement for various floor cleaning equipment like polishers, electronic sweepers, scrubbers and vacuum cleaners is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of models like ride-on for floor mopping has witnessed a high demand. These models are equipped with features like reducing the forward motion of the user resulting in decreased use of efforts. They also provide 60% more efficiency in cleaning in contrast to other types of cleaning equipment. The use of various floor wiping equipment to clean carpets, rugs and floors using methods like suction, scrubbing and many more is expected to boost the market growth.

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Product Outlook:

Scrubber

Vacuum Cleaner

Sweeper

The floor scrubber division held the market share exceeding 46% in the year 2018 owing to its wide application in commercial along with the residential segment. The incorporation of new features like ride-on, which helps in saving the time spent on cleaning along with holding a large amount of cleaning solution with limited use of water is projected to fuel the market growth. ALLIDO in the year 2017, launched an electronic spic scrubber running on a battery, consisting of a long handle to reduce the joint or back pain. The vacuum cleaner division is projected to grow with a CAGR accounting to 8.9% over the forecast period.

Increasing the application of vacuums cleaners in theresidential segment owing to benefits like time-saving requirements and ease in use are expected to boost the demand for the product. Further, the arrival of advanced technology like HEPA technology used in trapping tiny dirt particles is considered a significant growth factor. Manufacturers are focusing on continuous product innovation to expand their market reach and to cater the changing requirements of customers. Dyson in the year of 2017 announced the launch of HEPA filter-built vacuum cleaner with better battery life and cord-free in the regional market.

Regional Outlook:

North America dominated the market in the year 2018. The region is also expected to grow with the highest growth rate over the forecast duration. This growth is led by huge spending in infrastructural growth in North America. Therefore, the accessibility of big commercial places in nations like Canada and the U.S is predicted to boost the floor cleaning products demand. Asia Pacific region is projected to account for a 9.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing construction projects in the residential segment on account of the growing population have driven the real state segment.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/