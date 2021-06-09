Swiss Inn Hotels and Resorts received the Loved by Guest Award 2021

Cairo, Egypt, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — It’s a pleasure to announce that Swiss Inn Resort Dahab and Swiss Inn Nile Hotel have been gladly awarded the loved by guest award 2021 by hotels.com. Loved by guests’ award is being conducted annually based on the guests’ reviews. Swiss Inn Hotels and Resorts is extending its gratitude to all their guests who were really sincere in providing their positive ratings and guests reviews to our hotels. We assure to continue offering our outstanding hospitality service with love and genuine smile to all our beautiful guests.