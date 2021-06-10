Veterinary Care Market : Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The veterinary care market is expected to foresee positive trends throughout the forecast period. Substantial market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives undertaken by the regulatory authorities. Government authorities collaborate with veterinarians and develop schemes that assure the availability of optimum inventory at fields for treating the farm animals. Furthermore, veterinary care market growth can be tracked based on animal health product consumption. An increase in demand for animal health products showcases growth trends for the veterinary care market.

Latin America animal health market size is projected to reach around USD 9 billion by 2025 from around USD 5.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process included a study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Recent Developments

In February 2020, Zoetis acquired Ethos Diagnostic Science. This acquisition will not only expand company’s product portfolio but will also help the company to grow exponentially in the veterinary space.

In November 2019, Zoetis acquired ZNLabs a reference laboratory company that is operational across the U.S. This has helped the company to enhance its offerings and improve its business performance

In June 2020, Merck completed the acquisition of a Quantified Ag leading data analytics company that monitors cattle temperature and helps in the early detection of any disease. This acquisition will diversify Merck’s veterinary product offerings and will positively impact the company’s profitability.

The animal type segment of the veterinary care market is bifurcated further into dogs, cats, pigs, poultry, cattle, and horses. Livestock animals such as cattle and poultry are expected to experience higher medicalization rates during the forecast years. In emerging economies such as the Philippines and Vietnam, earlier, poultry health was neglected, and owners used to discard the chickens in bulk during a virus outbreak. Similar was the condition of a few cattle farms. Unorganized farms were often neglected, and that hampered the overall meat production in such countries.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78396315

Based on the type of treatment, the veterinary care market is segmented into no medicalization, basic medicalization, and under veterinary care. The percentage of non-medicalized animals is going to experience a decline over the next few years. The major reason behind this sharp decrease in no medicalization in animals is rising awareness amongst the farm as well as the pet owners. Moreover, government initiatives to promote animal welfare has also raised the medicalization rate in animals; thus, proving beneficial for the overall market.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Africa

5. Latin America

Latin America is one of the regions that has experienced significant growth in animal health space for the past few years. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina have shown potential demand for veterinary products and services. Several major players in the veterinary space have considered expansion Latin America due to the enormous growth opportunities it offers in the animal health industry.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The leading players in the animal treatment market include Zoetis (US), Merck (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Elanco (US), Ceva (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Virbac SA (France), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation (US), Heska Corporation (US) and others. These players undertake several strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and geographical expansions that helps them in sustaining market competition.

Request for sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78396315