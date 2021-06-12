For the Animal Lovers

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — The internet has drastically changed the way we purchase things on the daily. Online shopping has taken over the market and the reason people prefer shopping online so much is because of how convenient it is. Buying online means you do not have to leave the comfort of your home; you can do your daily or monthly shop from the comfort of your living room. Online stores have branched into almost all product supply industries. As unconventional as it may seem, these days you can even buy your pet supplies online!

Planet Woooof, nestled in the City of Cape Town, is one of these unique pet stores that offer their customers the best of both worlds. Planet Woooof does not only operate through their physical pet stores in Green Point and Sunningdale, but they also offer their customers an online shopping experience. They have an extensive product range catering to almost all your pet’s needs!

Planet Woooof’s product selection caters to canines, felines, birds, fish, as well as the smaller critters such as hamsters. Whichever fur baby you might have, they have you covered.

The canine and feline product ranges are most versatile in its offering, as most pet owners have either cats or dogs. The online store offers everything from your gear essentials which are food bowls, harnesses and leads, travel bags, and baskets to spoil essentials which are catnip, an array of treats, toys, as well as behaviour and intellect advancing essentials. Planet Woooof also supplies hygiene products to ensure your pet stays clean and healthy!

The avian product range is not as extensive, but you can look through the online catalogue and be sure to find something for your tweeting companion. For the small critters, they have a wide array of essentials to spice up the hamster cage.

Planet Woooof is affiliated with, and stocks many products from well renowned brands, catering to everyone’s preferences. To view their extensive offering, visit their official website at https://www.planetwoooof.co.za/

About Planet Woooof:

The owners, Carmen and Sulamiet, have over 25 years of industry experience and are avid animal-lovers themselves. The owners, along with the staff members, are knowledgeable and are eager to give any advice or information for those who seek it! The company launched in October 2009 when they opened their very first pet specialty retail store in Green Point. Since then, they have expanded and opened a satellite shop at Leadville dog park in Sunningdale, and as of March 2021 they launched the Planet Woooof e-store.