Bunk Tribe Holidays Pvt Ltd announced the opportunity to book a Holiday for Manali Ladakh Kargil Tour

NOIDA, India, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — With the accelerated vaccine roll out and the re-opening of several destinations, Indians having missed out on travel last year are eager to holiday again. To cater to this pent-up demand, Bunk Tribe Holidays Pvt Ltd, a leading travel services company, announced a Manali Ladakh Kargil Tour Package launch. The Perfect Vacation for the Whole Family.

This Tour covers Pick & Drop, Flights, hotels, All Meals, Sight Seeing, Local Transfers, Fun Activities, and making it a Journey to never forget.

12 days 11 nights trip with Bunk Tribe is the perfect vacation organized for the whole family. Visit the ancient temples like Vashista Kund and Hidimba Mandir, Himachal cultural museum during Manali sightseeing. Drive to Nubra Valley in Leh– it lies in the north of Leh and is accessible over the Khardung La (5,570 Mts.), one of the highest motorable roads in the world. Explore Pangong Lake, There are a lot of rare birds and wild animals in the vicinity. The lake at 14,500 ft is the largest in Asia. Visit Magnetic Hill, Pathar Sahib Gurudwara, Indus Zanskar Sangam. Drive to Likir Gompa, which lies on the right side of Leh-Srinagar road about 4 km from the main road and is famous for the numerousThankas. Further drive to Alchi Gompa. It bears the name of Alchi from the language of pre-Tibetan Dardic inhabitants. Visit the Kargil war museum at Drass – the second coldest inhabited place in the world. Visit all such places will make people’s journey memorable for a lifetime.

Bunk Tribe suggests the minimum age required to travel on this tour is 5 years. A trip to Manali Ladakh Kargil is the Ultimate Tour by the Bunk Tribe for the people who Love the Adventures, Beauty of Nature, Mountains, Snow Fall, and Different Cultures with Different People. The options are many and varied, and the thrills clinets get out of them will be endless. Join this Trip with Bunk Tribe and Experience the Uniqueness of Nature.

Fixed Departures On

• 10 September 2021

• 15 October 2021

Payment Terms

• Booking Amount 30% of the Total to be Paid Immediately

• First Instalment: 35% to be paid on or Before 05-July-2021

• Second Instalment: 35% to be paid on or Before 05-August-2021

Pricing

• Infants Upto 2 Years: ₹15,000/- per Infant

• Kids Upto 12 Years: ₹55,000/- per Kid

• Teens & Adults: ₹75,000/- per Person

For more information, please visit- https://bunktribe.com/manali-ladakh-kargil-tour/