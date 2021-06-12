Author Cori Nevruz interviewed by CSMS magazine about her upcoming thriller, Dirty Laundry.

WINDSOR, Canada, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — North Carolina-based author Cori Nevruz gets interviewed by the CSMS Magazine. The host, Ardain Isma, had an exciting conversation with Cori, who lives in Wilmington, a city on the North Carolina coastline.

Cori is publishing her debut novel titled Dirty Laundry in July, which was the topic of the conversation. It is a story full of suspense, depicting the life of Samantha, a suburban housewife who finds herself fighting on multiple fronts: anxiety, jealousy, and an overbearing husband who expects the most from her. The bar has been set high for Samantha because her husband wants a fashionable wife who can keep a spotless home, prepare nice meals, and take care of children, to name a few. Her mounting problems and her inability to rise to her husband’s expectations have led her to the dark alley of depression. Feeling besieged, Samantha reveals her “dirty laundry” to a friend. So, the story unfolds…

As fiction foreshadows reality, Cori admits part of her fictional story reflects her own story, as she has “struggled with depression and anxiety, and [she knows] how important it is to address that.” Cori is herself a mother, and like many parents, the stress of raising children can be overwhelming.

Dr. Isma says it was a privilege to sit down for such an enjoyable conversation. “Cori Nevruz is a writer who speaks and writes from the heart, Dirty Laundry is character-driven, and once you start reading it, you won’t let go until the very last word,” he said commented.

Viewers can watch the interview at https://youtu.be/FU-sJ_lvbdE

The psychological thriller is available at all the leading retailers worldwide and online. Readers can go to https://5310publishing.com/book/dirty-laundry to get a copy.

Cori has written eleven children’s books, giving illustrator credit to more than a hundred kids. Dirty Laundry is her debut adult fiction thriller.

CSMS Magazine is the official medium put forward by the Center for Strategic and Multicultural Studies (CSMS), a nonprofit organization made up of academics and other professionals well versed in cultural and minority issues from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

5310 Publishing is a family-owned business dedicated and committed to helping authors get their books published and discover new and original ways of promoting their stories in front of an audience. Since 2018, 5310 has published various new titles every year, including fiction, nonfiction, and coloring books in multiple languages.

