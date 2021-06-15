Most Significant Differences Between iOS and Android App While Creating

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile apps have reached a point where they are seamlessly integrated into our daily routines. New generations grow up with mobile applications and can’t imagine a time where people didn’t have smartphones full of apps. There is no boundary when it comes to mobile app categories, as they range from casual gaming to high-end business assistants. Mobile applications tend to the needs of all demographics with a widespread across several platforms. There will consistently be fans on each side of a discussion including Android App and iOS App, but from the perspective view of a developer, petty fan wars aren’t of much help to decide which would be better to serve and suit an endeavour.

In this blog, we’re going to explore the differences between developing an app for Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.

Market Places

Multiple platforms mean multiple marketplaces where apps can be listed and sold by the guidelines imposed by each particular market administrator. Currently, the largest app market is Google’s Google Play Store, where Android Apps are officially sold. Android vast majority of market shares, taking the lead for the popular search engine developer. However, that being said, there is still tough competition coming Google’s way.

Another tremendously popular platform is Apple’s App Store, which differentiates itself from Google’s through several aspects, such as guaranteed extra security when compared with an Android handset, due to its tighter policy on software alteration. While other platforms are available, with their app stores in place.

It is generally acknowledged that Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS are the market leaders, and no matter how the scale tips between the two of them, they are the two best options.

Development

An app developer must take into consideration how an app behaves and what its features are from a customer point of view. But also adapt to what they’re most comfortable working with, and beyond that, what they know how to use.

When it comes to app platforms, Android and iOS app development in Dubai are very different constructs. Developing apps for each of them requires knowledge concerning a specific programming language.

Android apps are created using Java, while iOS apps are made using Objective-C.

There are pros and cons for both languages, so an important detail to factor in is which better complements your style.

It is considered that Java is a newer and much easier to use language, which can also help developers branch out into PC software development. The fact that it’s easy to learn makes it a developer favourite. On the other hand, Objective-C is an older programming language that most consider being more time-consuming when it comes to actual coding. However, others argue the superiority of Objective-C, saying that it feels like the iOS coding language is cleaner.

Integrated Development Environment (IDE)

IDE stands for Integrated Development Environment, and if coding languages represent the app’s recipe, the IDE represents the bakery where the magic happens.

There are multiple IDEs out there, but there are two in particular that are relevant to the topic, namely XCode and Android Studio. While there are several other IDEs out there, Apple and Google respectively have declared these two as the suggested methods in terms of IDEs for developers to use when creating apps for each platform. Android Studio is used by Android whereas iOS uses XCode.

Google has replaced its previous IDE with Android Studio in hopes of improving all affected stats. On the other hand, Apple stuck with XCode for a longer time and instead just supplemented updates to keep it relevant.

Testing the app

Apple’s coding platform and tools make it so that iOS app developers in Dubai can more easily and effectively test apps through their development. Apple developers even get to work with the UI testing feature which allows for even more control over the work in progress.

Google on the other hand has been rated as much lower when it comes to testing. Their setup makes it so that developers have a harder time testing than iOS developers.

Requirements

Developers that want to create apps that will eventually end up in Apple’s AppStore must use a Mac computer. There is no other way about it, as Mac computers are the only ones that support iOS app development. Android on the other hand is supported on more platforms. This means that an Android app development in Dubai can choose between working on a Windows PC, a Mac PC, or even Linux. This gives Android an important edge as Macs aren’t that accessible for everyone.

App Design

Developing mobile apps in UAE for either platform is an opportunity to express yourself and be original. However, there are still guidelines as to what your app design should include or not include, depending on the platform you choose. These app design guidelines are of each platform’s policy, both Google and Apple developers to create apps in a certain style. This helps create a unified space and bring more unity between different apps on the same platform.

If you want your app on the App Store or Play Store, you must take these guidelines very seriously.

Google is overall way more specific than Apple when communicating its desires to the developer community. They even put a toolkit at their disposal that makes working with material design (Google’s UI philosophy) a lot easier. On the other hand, Apple is not as specific, although it still requires its apps to be of a certain standard.

Submission Cost

Apple’s fee will pay you recurring visits yearly, while Android’s smaller fee is a one-time thing. Apple is more demanding when it comes to app approval, as human beings are being tasked with interviewing each app.

Summing Up

These are key differences between the iOS and Android apps. There are many factors to consider when choosing a platform, such as targeted customer base, country, app theme, etc.. which all greatly influence how profitable one platform is over the other. It's safe to say that from an objective point of view, Android is far more versatile or easy to get into. Apple's iOS seems more like a select club that's harder to access.