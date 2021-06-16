3D Mapping & 3D Modelling Market Size 2021 : CAGR of 9.3%

London, UK, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global 3D mapping and modelling market research reports offers a thorough research study from forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The market research report offers the current and future understanding of the 3D mapping and modelling market.

Global 3D mapping and modelling market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments, region, and country analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report offers a complete overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also offers market size and forecast estimation from the year 2017 to 2030 with respect to four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The report covers a complete analysis including market trends, market size, market share, market growth estimates.

North America is likely to have the largest global 3D mapping and modeling market during the forecast period. The rise in demand for realistic virtual view of the product for marketing purpose by both MEs and Large enterprises and government agencies would fuel the demand for 3D mapping and modeling products in North America during the forecast period. The increase in adoption of cloud and IoT, and rising use of the web are some of the key aspects that are driving the market growth in Europe region. APAC is likely to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The adoption of 3D mapping and modeling technology by several verticals, including engineering and construction, and government and defense, is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. The rise in number of players across different regions such as Middle-east is further expected to drive the 3D mapping and modeling market.

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Segmentation

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market – by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market – by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market – by Component

Software

Services

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market – by 3D Mapping Application

Inspection and Management

Object Reconstruction

Projection and Navigation

Reporting and Visualization

Others

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market – by 3D Modelling Application

Product Marketing

Animation and Movies

Gaming and Designing

Architectural Rendering

Others

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market – by Vertical

Retail and Consumer Goods

Engineering and Construction

Healthcare and Life Science

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market – by Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Players

1. ADOBE 2. AIRBUS 3. ALPHABET 4. Autodesk 5. BENTLEY SYSTEMS 6. CYBERCITY 3D 7. DASSAULT SYSTÈMES 8. ESRI 9. GOLDEN SOFTWARE 10. INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES 11. PIX4D 12. SAAB AB 13. THE FOUNDRY VISIONMONGERS 14. TOPCON 15. TRIMBLE

WHAT’S IN THE REPORT?

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Future Trends and Market Viewpoint

Market Share and Analysis

Key Insights

Opportunities

Brand Recall/Brand Awareness

Study Objective

Our study examines and forecast the market size of global 3D mapping and modelling market.

To understand the key insights on global 3D mapping and modelling market.

To pinpoint drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges for global 3D mapping and modelling market.

To examine key strategy and developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global 3D mapping and modelling market.

To recognize and analyze the profile of key players working in global 3D mapping and modelling market.

Global 3D mapping and modelling market report helps in making informed business decisions by having thorough analysis of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

