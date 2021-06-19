No more compromises with the new Alfa Laval DuraCirc circumferential piston pump

Lund, Sweden, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — “The DuraCirc is a gamechanger,” says Russ Kelly, Portfolio Manager, Pumps, Alfa Laval. “It’s everything users want, all in a single pump – the perfect balance of supreme performance, superior hygiene, and simpler service.”

Supreme performance

Engineered for durability, reliability and efficiency, the DuraCirc extends the boundaries of process performance. With a robust construction, the pump range features a high efficiency design, wide performance envelope and low net positive suction head (NPSH) requirement. With flow rates up to 150 m3/h (660 gpm), the pump is capable of handling operating pressures up to 40 bar (580 psi), which is 15% higher than all other circumferential piston pumps available today. Optional ports make it easy to replace existing pumps from Alfa Laval and other brands with the DuraCirc, without having to adapt pipework.

Superior hygiene

Certified to meet EHEDG guidelines and 3-A Sanitary Standards, the DuraCirc pump assures process integrity and product quality. For a crevice-free design with no dead zones, all product-wetted elastomers are made of FDA-conforming materials and profiled and defined compresssion as standard; this reduces contamination risks and cuts both cleaning time and costs. Seal positioning with seal faces fully immersed in the pumped media further boosts cleaning efficiency. Heavy-duty bearings support rigid shafts located in a solid stainless steel gearcase; this reduces shaft movement, minimizing pump-head contact and therefore the risk of media contamination. Additionally, the all-stainless steel construction, suitable for hygienic washdown, ensures a cleaner environment.

Simpler service

Among the DuraCirc’s innovative design features: a truly front-loading single seal; long-lasting bearings; a single, long-life gearbox lubricant; external shimming; and fully interchangeable components. These eliminate complex, costly, time-consuming rebuild procedures, simplifying maintenance.

Pump versatility

Pump options make the DuraCirc highly adaptable, increasing application scope. Available options include a wide range of sealing alternatives, an aseptic model, a heating/cooling jacket, horizontal and vertical mounting, and rectangular inlet for high-viscosity products. Moreover, fitting an Alfa Laval CM, a wireless vibration monitoring system, to the DuraCirc protects both pump and process whilst preventing unplanned downtime.

