Bioburden Testing Market Worth USD 1.10 billion Witnessing Impressive Growth in End User Industry

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global bioburden testing market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in microbial test market.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth in microbial test market is mainly driven by the growth in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries; rising safety concerns related to food and beverage products; and the increasing number of product recalls due to microbial contamination.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The Bioburden Testing Market is projected to reach USD 1,103 million by 2023 from USD 614 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Raw material testing segment to register the highest growth in the bioburden testing applications market during the forecast period.

By application, the microbial test market is segmented into raw material testing, medical device testing, in-process material testing, sterilization validation testing, and equipment cleaning validation. In 2018, the raw material testing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is likely to be driven by the rising quality standards to ensure the safety of finished products.

Contract manufacturing organizations to be the fastest-growing end-user segment of theMicrobial Testing Market

On the basis of end user, the Bioburden Testing Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), manufacturers of food & beverage and agricultural products, and microbial testing laboratories. The CMOs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of manufacturing processes from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to CMOs.

North America will continue to dominate the Microbial Test Market in the forecast period

On the basis of region, the Bioburden Testing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences research, and increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the major factors driving market growth in North America. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries, increasing expenditure on life science research, and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries.

The Bioburden Testing Market is competitive in nature, with the presence of several large and small players. Charles River (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), SGS SA (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec (China), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), NAMSA (US), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), biomérieux SA (France), and Pacific BioLabs (US) are some of the leading payers in the Microbial Test Market.

Charles River is the leading player in the bioburden testing industry. The company offers traditional as well as innovative technology platforms that help streamline bioburden testing. The company’s wide geographic presence also plays an important role in securing its dominant position in the Microbial Test Market.