Wheelchair Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and health institutions. The global wheelchair market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $7.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 7% from 2020 to 2025 . The major drivers for this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing obesity rate.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the wheel chair industry, include increase adoption of power assistance device and development of hybrid concept wheelchair. Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, Permobil, Drive Medical, LEVO, and 21st Century Scientific are among the major suppliers of wheelchair market.

A total of 96 figures / charts and 64 tables are provided in this 172 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of wheel chair market report download the report brochure.

Wheelchair opportunities and technologies have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Wheelchair Opportunities In this market, manual wheelchair is the largest product type of wheelchair, whereas bariatric wheelchair is the largest in design and function. Growth in various segments of the wheelchair market are given below: Wheelchair Market by Segments

The study includes the wheel chair market size and forecast for the wheelchair market through 2025, segmented by wheel chair type, category, design and function, end use and the region as follows:

Wheelchair Market by Wheel Chair Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Manual Wheelchair

Power Wheelchair

Wheelchair Market by Category [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Adult Wheelchair

Pediatric Wheelchair

Wheelchair Market by Design and Function [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Basic Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Standing Wheelchair

Others

Wheelchair Market by End Use [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Homecare

Healthcare Institutions and Others

Wheelchair Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

The Rest of the World

Some of the wheelchair companies profiled in this report include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH,Permobil AB and others.

Lucintel forecasts that the power wheelchair is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for multi-functionality wheelchair, such as tilt in, reclining, and standing wheelchair.

Within this market, basic, sports, bariatric, and standing wheelchairs are used in various applications. Basic wheelchair will remain the largest segment due to easy availability and low cost.

North America will remain the largest region due to an increasing obesity rate and growing elderly population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing government healthcare expenditure, rising disabled population, and increasing in development of medical facilities.